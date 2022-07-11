Another Jolt To Uddhav As Only 10 MPs Attend Meet To Discuss Presidential Polls: Sources

In another setback for former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, only 10 out of 18 parliamentarians attended the urgent meeting summoned by him to discuss the Presidential election, sources informed.

This development comes amid the demand made by many Shiv Sena MPs to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murumu. Sources suggest that Sena MPs have asked Uddhav to voice support for Murmu.

Refuting the reports, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said that only two parliamentarians did not attend the meeting. He also added that the decision on supporting the Presidential candidate will be taken in two days.

"There was a discussion about the presidential election, all the MPs said to support the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, the decision will be taken in the next two days. Only 2 MPs out of 18 did not come, this includes Shrikant Shinde and Bhawna Gawli who did not," he said.

Earlier last week, Shiv Sena MP from Paghar, Rajendra Gavit and Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale wrote to Uddhav Thackeray and sought the party's support for Murmu.

In a letter to Thackeray, Gavit had stated that it would be an honour if a tribal person becomes India's president. "In past elections, Sena founder Bal Thackeray had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee (both Congress leaders)," Gavit pointed out.

Eknath Shinde faction leader urges Uddhav-backed Sena MPs to vote for Murmu

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar has urged Uddhav camp MPs to cast their vote in support of the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

"Shiv Sena MPs should acknowledge the efforts of the tribal woman in the race for presidentship, and convey the same to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray," Kesarkar said.

He added, "I want to ask all MPs across parties to support Droupadi Murmu. One lady from a tribal caste is taking efforts to fight the Presidential polls. It is not an ordinary thing. The MPs should convey this to Uddhav Thackeray too."