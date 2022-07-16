Another Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray As 12 Sena Corporators From Ratnagiri Join Shinde Camp

In yet another jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of the elections to the civic bodies, 12 corporators from Ratnagiri have joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The corporators from Ratnagiri were welcomed by CM Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Taking to Twitter to announce the development, Eknath Shinde stated that 12 corporators from Dapoli and Mandangad Nagar Panchayats of Ratnagiri district have announced their support to the coalition government in the state. "12 corporators of City Development Aghadi in Dapoli and Mandangad Nagar Panchayat of Ratnagiri district today announced their decision to support the coalition government at the initiative of MLA Yogesh Kadam," CM Shinde tweeted on Friday.

In a subsequent Tweet, he said that all 12 of them despite doing dedicated work for Shiv Sena in the Dapoli and Mandangad area, had to face internal politics. "Finally, fed up with the injustice, all of them announced their support for the coalition government. All of them were welcomed and wished for their future political and social progress," CM Shinde added.

दापोली आणि मंडणगड परिसरात शिवसेनेसाठी समर्पित कार्य करूनही त्यांना अंतर्गत राजकारणाला सामोरे जायला लागत होते. अखेर अन्यायास कंटाळून या सर्वांनी युती सरकारला पाठिंबा जाहीर केला.



या सर्वांचे स्वागत करित त्यांच्या भावी राजकीय आणि सामाजिक वाटचालीसाठी हार्दिक शुभेच्छा दिल्या. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 15, 2022

Setback continues for Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier on 14 July, 18 corporators from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation joined the Eknath Shinde government. Notably, the Maharashtra CM had earlier claimed that many senior leaders from the Uddhav faction are in touch with the Shinde camp to join them.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes as a major jolt for the Thackeray camp after 60 out of the 67 former Shiv Sena corporators in the 131-seat Thane Municipal Corporation jumped ship to the Shinde camp. A day later, 40 out of the 53 former Shiv Sena corporators and 10 former corporators from MNS and BJP from the Kalyan Dombivali Corporation also moved to the Shinde faction.

Furthermore, on July 12, 20 out of 24 ex-councillors from Shiv Sena in the Ambernath Municipal Corporation decided to side with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp. On July 9, 25 out of 38 ex-corporators from Navi Mumbai left the Uddhav camp to join the Shinde-led group.

In addition to this, earlier, while responding to the claims of 12 out of 18 MPs willing to join his camp, CM Eknath Shinde stated that many leaders from the Thackeray faction are in touch with him.

On Sena MPs joining hands with his camp, Eknath Shinde stressed, "I don't know yet. But many people, I won't say thousands, which include office-bearers, workers and public representatives are in touch with us. People have faith in the state government because of our position on Balasaheb's ideology and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The Deputy CM has handled the affairs of the state successfully as the CM for 5 years. Many people are in touch with us because they have faith that the state government will ensure the all-round development of the state and give justice to the common man."