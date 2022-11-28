Another Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray, Former MLA Krishna Hegde Joins Eknath Shinde Camp

In a fresh jolt for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), former MLA Krishna Hegde on Monday extended support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined his Sena faction.

He joined Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena along with hundreds of his supporters. He has been made the party's deputy leader and spokesperson.

This development comes weeks after MP Gajanan Kirtikar switched his loyalty and joined Shinde's camp. With this, 13 Sena MPs are with the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena was divided into two factions after Eknath Shinde's rebellion in June. After Uddhav Thackeray's celebration as chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Shide was made Maharashtra CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Uddhav Thackeray slams CM Shinde for 'silence' on border row with Karnataka

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackery lambasted Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for his silence on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the border dispute with neighbouring Karnataka.

''I fear that Karnataka is going to the polls next year and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has staked claim to Akkalkot and Solapur (in Maharashtra). Next year, these two places may be handed over to Karnataka,'' Thackeray alleged.

Furthermore, the Sena leader said that Shinde might conclude that as PM Narendra Modi has promised to get back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, there is no harm in handing over 40 villages to Karnataka.

''These people want the names of (Bal) Thackeray and Shiv Sena along with Modi's blessings. What is your own merit?" he said, referring to the name of the Shinde-led faction, 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'.