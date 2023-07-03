Another Major Setback Looming For Pawar? Congress Throws Hat In Ring For LoP Post

A huge setback hit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its chief, Sharad Pawar, on Sunday, as his nephew, Ajit Pawar, resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra. In a surprising turn of events, Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. This unexpected move shook the NCP supremo, who swiftly appointed Jitendra Awhad as the new Leader of the Opposition in an attempt to counter the rebellion led by his nephew. However, the NCP's plans now face a challenge from their own alliance partner - the Congress party.

The Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Atul Londhe, commented on the unclear situation regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. Previously, the NCP held the position of Leader of Opposition, given their larger number of MLAs. However, with Ajit Pawar's claim of having 40 MLAs with him, the balance of power has shifted. Congress, now boasting 45 MLAs, has thrown its hat in the ring and the battle to appoint the Leader of the Opposition has intensified.

Congress throws hat in ring for LoP post

"The full picture is not yet clear. Why was the Leader of Opposition from the NCP? Because they had more MLAs. But now, Congress has 45 MLAs with them. And as Ajit Pawar has claimed that he has 40 MLAs with him, then NCP will have only 13 MLAs left. The picture would be clear in two to three days," stated Atul Londhe.

Londhe further emphasised that the party with the highest number of Members of the Legislative Assembly is entitled to appoint the Leader of the Opposition. He asserted that this is an accepted formula and no one can object to it. According to him, Congress does not even need to claim anything, as the formula itself ensures their eligibility for the position.

Following Ajit Pawar's rebellion, the NCP had appointed Jitendra Awhad, an MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in the neighbouring Thane district, as the chief whip of the party and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Notably, the Congress party's assertion to claim the LoP position has set the stage for a compelling turn of events in Maharashtra's political landscape. The looming question now is how this development will unfold and what ramifications it may hold. Will the Pawar camp willingly relinquish the LoP post to Congress, or will it result in a deeper fracture within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance? Furthermore, if Congress successfully secures the LoP, what course of action will be taken by the remaining MLAs aligned with the Pawar camp? These unanswered queries add intrigue to an already complex situation, leaving much to be revealed in the coming days.