Another Setback To Uddhav Faction, 4000 Shiv Sainiks From Worli Join Shinde Camp At Varsha

In another major setback to Uddhav Thackeray's faction, a large number of Shiv Sena workers from Mumbai's Worli area joined the party's Eknath Shinde's faction at the Chief Minister's official residence. This comes amid the ongoing rivalry between both factions in connection with Mumbai's Dussehra Rally. Notably, the Bombay High Court has allowed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

As per the sources, around four thousand Shiv Sainiks from ​​​Aaditya Thackeray's constituency joined the Shinde faction at his Varsha Bungalow located in Malabar Hills. They were seen waving Shiv Sena's saffron flag and extending their support to the newly elected Chief Minister.

Maharashtra | A large number of Shiv Sena workers from Mumbai's Worli area have joined the party's Shinde faction at CM Eknath Shinde's official residence pic.twitter.com/h2YsR8bdC6 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Dussehra rally row

The Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena where the party leader lays bare his thoughts on key political developments in the presence of the cadre. While both Sena factions had applied for permission to stage this event at Shivaji Park, they also zeroed in on the Bandra Kurla Complex ground as a backup option. While the Shinde camp secured the nod to hold the rally at the BKC ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refused permission to both sides as far as the application for Shivaji Park is concerned.

In its order dated September 23, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata set aside the BMC's decision. While permitting the Uddhav Thackeray faction to use Shivaji Park for the Dussehra event on October 5, the court directed it to maintain law and order. Moreover, it asked the local police station to depute a sufficient number of cops at the site and video record the proceedings. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.

(Image: ANI)