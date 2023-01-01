TRAGIC: 3 Dead In Another Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu's Guntur Rally, Second In A Week

Three people died in a stampede during a Telugu Desam Party's public meeting in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday. This comes just a few days after eight were killed in another stampede during the TDP president and former Chief Minister Naidu’s rally in Nellore.

#BREAKING | Another stampede-like situation, second in a week, reported during TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Tune in - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/xqpmvigV1f — Republic (@republic) January 1, 2023

According to sources, many have been injured in the stampede apart from the three confirmed dead. Meanwhile, an official statement from the party is yet to come. During the previous incident on December 28, the TDP had announced Rs 10 lakh to each family of the deceased.

TDP calls it 'very unfortunate'

However, TDP spokesperson Anoop Bugidi, while speaking to Republic called the incident 'very unfortunate' as it transpired despite having 'sufficient arrangement'. He also said that the stampeding occurred because there was mismanagement by the police and thus three people lost their lives.

"We organised the event, we took permission from the police. But the police department usually has an idea how many people will turn to the road show," the spokesperson said. He further accused the people of not taking precautions as part of the management. When asked about the two incidents of stampedes within a week, he called it an 'intelligence failure' because the police failed to find out the number of people turning out to Naidu's rally against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSR Congress blames TDP

Republic also spoke to Abdul Hafeez Khan, MLA of the ruling YSR Congress, who blamed TDP instead saying they have been planning all their rallies on narrow roads. "If you go back and check their (TDP's) Facebook accounts, the video footage they have sent to the media, they are planning every rally in narrow roads and smaller areas and dump thousands of people in five-six constituencies to show that Chandrababu Naidu is getting lot of attention from the public," he said.

Responding to TDP's allegations of intelligence failure from the government's side, the MLA said that Naidu and his party members should take responsibility.

Stampede at Naidu’s Dec 28 rally

On December 28, eight people died during TDP Naidu's roadshow in the Nellore district allegedly due to a stampede. Several people, who were also injured in the incident, are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The incident took place during TDP's 'Idem Karma Mana Rashtraniki' campaign against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. Following the incident, Chandrababu Naidu visited the injured and the families of the deceased at the hospital.

(This is a developing story)