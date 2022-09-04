Another TMC Leader Under Scanner; CBI Teams Search MLA Subodh Adhikary's Residence

As trouble continues to mount for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now reached the residence of another TMC leader Subodh Adhikary on Sunday in the Bijpur locality of Kanchrapara municipality.

In early morning action taken in connection with the ongoing investigation in a chit fund case, multiple searches are being carried out across the state at seven locations including Kolkata and Halisahar. While CBI teams are searching six premises linked to Subodh Adhikary, sources suggest that the residence of Kachrapara Municipality Chairman Kamal Adhikari is also being searched by the central agency team.

The raids come at a time when the CBI has been probing the Ponzi chit fund schemes that duped lakh of depositors in West Bengal and neighbouring state Odisha. An FIR in connection with the scheme was also lodged by the CBI's Economic Offences Unit in 2018.

TMC leader arrested in chit fund scam case

The CBI searches also come just a day after the CBI arrested another TMC leader, Raju Sahani on Friday. Sahani who is the chairman of the Halishahar Municipality was taken into CBI custody in an alleged chit fund case. A team of CBI officers conducted raids at Sahani's houses in Halisahar, on the city outskirts, and New Town in Kolkata and grilled him for hours in connection with its probe into the Bardhaman Sanmarg Welfare Trust Ponzi scheme, an agency official said.

The CBI also recovered Rs 80 lakh in cash recovered along with details of accounts traced in foreign banks and property documents worth Rs 2.75 crores from his residence.

West Bengal | TMC Leader & Halisahar Municipality Chairman, Raju Sahani who was arrested by CBI in a chit fund case, was brought to CBI office in Kolkata (02.09) https://t.co/WEW1DUWeJd pic.twitter.com/Uv6EZGOSYF — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

He was presented before the local court in Asansol on Saturday where he has been remanded to five days of custody. Later on Sunday, he was brought to the CBI office in Kolkata.

It is pertinent to note that names of TMC leaders continue to surface in multiple scams from the state. Senior party leaders including Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal are already in ED custody after they were arrested in the teacher recruitment scam and cattle smuggling cases respectively.

