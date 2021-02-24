Another TMC Worker Killed In West Bengal's Midnapore; Party Claims BJP Hand In Violence

Another instance of violence witnessed in poll-bound West Bengal, on Tuesday after two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were attacked in Midnapore, in which one person was killed in the shootout and the other was injured. According to the TMC, bike-borne assailants hurled bomb and bullets on their party workers, last night. TMC has alleged BJP's hand in this political violence. After this incident, the politics have gained heat in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

As the Assembly polls draw closer in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. On February 19, a BJP worker named Bikash Debnath was allegedly beaten up by TMC goons in Alipurduar in the poll-bound state when he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. As per the victim, 10 to 15 TMC workers attacked him and now a complaint has been lodged with the police. Bikash is currently admitted to a nearby hospital.

Multi-crore Coal Scam in Bengal

Meanwhile, in Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned the wife of the ruling Trinamool Congress Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Narula, in connection with the high-profile coal smuggling scam. Arriving at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, the Kolkata CBI officers had asked Banerjee's wife to join the probe. In response, she asked the CBI to probe her on Tuesday at their home. Just before the CBI was to interrogate Rujira, Mamata Banerjee turned up at their residence in a show of support.

West Bengal gears up for Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

