Another Trinamool MLA Quits; Silbhadra Datta's Exit Forces CM Mamata To Call Crisis Meet

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal polls, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for an emergency meeting at Kalighat on Friday to discuss the ongoing conflict within the leadership and back-to-back resignations of top TMC leaders. This announcement for the emergency meeting comes after 4 top TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya and Diptangshu Choudhury tendered their resignation in the last 24 hours citing dissatisfaction in the party. Even at the time of publishing, another Trinamool MLA, Silbhadra Datta, has resigned from the party.

This emergency meeting scheduled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attended by all the top TMC leaders. It is now being said that the 5 TMC leaders who resigned from the party have delivered a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee in the Trinamool's plans of coming to power for the third consecutive time in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. As per sources, some major issues raised by Mamata Banerjee against the Centre will also be discussed at the meeting in Kalighat.

5 TMC leaders resign in the last 24 hours

Hours after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party’s primary membership, many dissident leaders and activists started stepping down from their respective party posts in West Bengal on Thursday. Later following Adhikari's footsteps, Jitendra Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. Tiwari represented Pandabeswar in the state legislative Assembly. Besides Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, vice-president of Paschim Bardhaman Abhijit Acharya and Chairman of SBSTC Diptangshu Choudhury have also resigned from Bengal's TMC party, as has MLA Silbhadra Datta.

Mamata: '2-3 people leaving TMC won't affect'

Reacting to sudden exits of top TMC leaders from the party, Mamata Banerjee said that TMC is as deep-rooted as a Banyan tree. She said, "TMC won't be affected by the exit of 2-3 people who know they won't get a ticket from the party." Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is of 'Maa, Mati, Manush', and these three elements can never cheat, betray or lie, Mamata added.

