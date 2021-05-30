'Another Typical Masterstroke...': Prashant Kishor Slams PM CARES For Children Scheme

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor hit out at the PM Modi-led government on Sunday over the newly introduced 'PM CARES for Children Scheme', alleging that the Centre was doing nothing for the children who needed immediate support. Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the 'PM CARES for Children Scheme' for children who lost parents to COVID-19 with benefits such as free education, monthly stipend, free health insurance, and several others.

Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor alleged that the promise of 'free education' under the scheme was a Right that was already granted by the Constitution. He also claimed that the nation had already seen the effects of PM Modi's massive healthcare scheme-- Ayushman Bharat which had failed to help citizens get Oxygen and bed when needed.

Another typical #MasterStroke by #ModiSarkar this time redefining EMPATHY and CARE for children ravaged by #Covid and its catastrophic mishandling



- Instead of receiving much needed support NOW, the children should feel POSITIVE about a PROMISE of stipend when they turn 18 (1/2) https://t.co/6m4uu16YWM — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 30, 2021

- Be grateful to #PMCares for PROMISE of free education; a RIGHT guaranteed by the Constitution/RTE



- Thank @PMOIndia for ASSURANCE to be enrolled in Ayushman Bharat that supposedly covers healthcare needs of 50Cr Indians but only FAILED to provide bed/oxygen when needed (2/2) — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 30, 2021

PM CARES for Children Scheme launched

Under the PM CARES for Children scheme, children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM CARES. Free education will be ensured for children who lost their parents to COVID and they will also get an education loan for higher education & PM CARES will pay interest on the loan. Apart from that free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years & premium will be paid by PM CARES fund and a fixed deposit will be created in the child's name to be used for the monthly financial support/ stipend.

Those under the age of 10 will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on uniforms, textbooks, and notebooks.

Several other benefits such as scholarships equivalent to the tuition fees/course fees for undergraduate/ vocational courses as per Government norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes.