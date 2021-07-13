Anti-BJP Front Or Punjab Cong Crisis?: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets Rahul Gandhi

In a big political development, former poll strategist Prashant Kishore met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sparking speculations of a united front against the BJP. This meeting assumes significance as the former poll strategist had also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at frequent intervals after which Sharad Pawar called for a controversial meeting in June with people from political, journalistic and different walks of life joined the meet. It was then termed as Rashtra Manch meeting, although they denied having formed an anti-BJP or third front.

Does Prashant Kishor meet Rahul Gandhi for 'Captain vs Sidhu'?

Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi also comes amid the infighting in Punjab Congress when Congress MLA Navjot Sidhu has been making the political situation difficult for CM Captain Amarinder Singh while assembly elections in the state are to be held next year. Moreover, Sidhu on Tuesday also praised the Aam Admi Party (AAP) which has been a rival of Congress in Punjab. Sidhu in his tweet has said that AAP has always recognised his "vision & work for Punjab".

As Prashant Kishor has been appointed by Captain Amarinder Singh as his political advisor, sources close to the development have stated that Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi could also be on the Punjab crisis, as the 3-member panel formed to resolve the Punjab crisis, is also said to be a part of the meeting.

Power tussle between Captain and Sidhu

The power struggle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh has got the Congress High Command in a dilemma. Even after a range of high-level meetings within Congress, a conclusion to the infighting still remains elusive. Although Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has given the reigns of the upcoming election in the hands of Captain Amarinder, Navjot Sidhu has also been promised by the high command that his popularity will be rewarded.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sidhu had turned down Captain Amarinder Singh's offer of a ministerial berth and remained adamant of his demand for being appointed as Punjab Congress chief, while the CM had also conveyed that he will not accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief, thereby continuing the infighting in the Congress.

While the Congress High Command has maintained that Captain Amarinder Singh will remain the party's CM face in the elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu is reportedly vying for the top post after having been at loggerheads with the Punjab CM's administration over several issues, most importantly the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and the subsequent shooting. However, it is important to note that Captain Amarinder is widely credited for having spearheaded his own win in the 2017 Punjab elections.