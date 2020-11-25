Anti-Bru Stir Called-off; Tripura CM Says refugees To Be Settled through 'mutual Consent'

After the Joint Movement Committee (JMC) leaders met the government to discuss their demands with regard to the protest against the settlement of the Bru refugees in Tripura, JMC on Tuesday called off its indefinite strike in Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura district after 9 days. Announcing this development, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed that the settlement of Bru refugees from Mizoram will be done through 'mutual consent' of the local population.

Addressing the rumour regarding the Bru population settling in Kanchanpur subdivision, Tripura CM said that the state government has released a plan to distribute the population in 6 different districts across the state. He added, 'a section is misleadng the people'.

READ | Tripura: Death Toll Reaches Two As Anti-Bru Clash Claims Fire Service Official's Life

Tripura CM: 'Refugees to be settled through mutual consent'

CM Biplab Kumar Deb said, "The settlement of the displaced Bru people in Tripura will be done only after the mutual consent of both the local population and those to be settled. Nothing is hidden and the government is willing to take everyone's view, but people are spreading rumours that the entire displaced Bru population is going tosettle in the Kanchanpur subdivision."

Appealing the people of the state to not believe in such rumours, Biplab Kumar Deb urged them to be patient and see what the government is doing. Stating that earlier also Tripura has witnessed the wrath of communal violence, the chief minister said that such rumours regarding Bru refugees may be a part of some conspiracy by individuals or a political party to flare up tension in the state.

READ | Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate 9 National Highway Projects Of Over Rs 2,752 Crore In Tripura

JMC ends protest against the settlement of Bru rufugees

JMC convenor said, "The talks were successful and they have committed that the resettlement will take place only after a discussion with them. We are satisfied but if the words are not kept, we will again go for an indefinite strike in the subdivision."

JMC convenor Sushanta Bikash Barua on Tuesday announced the decision of the committee to call off the stir. After this announcement, JMC leaders participated in long discussions with the Deputy Chief Minister, Jishnu Dev Barma, in the presence of Law and Education Minister Ratanlal Nath, Agricultural and Transport Minister Pranjit Singha Roy and MLA Bhagaban Das.

READ | Tripura: Self-help Women Group Makes Eco-friendly Bamboo Diyas, CM Extends Support

Anti-Bru agitation

Over the last few days, Panisagar and Kanchanpur in North Tripura have witnessed violent protests over the proposed resettlement of Bruh tribals. As per the latest updates on the protest, so far two people, including a fire service employee, have died and 32 injured in the violence. Bruh is a tribal community indigenous to the Northeast, living mostly in Tripura, Mizoram, and Assam.

READ | 75 New Cases Push Tripura's COVID-19 Tally To 32,292

(With ANI inputs)]