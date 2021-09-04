'Anti-BSP Forces' Conspiracy Will Get Lowly, Vitriolic: BSP Chief Mayawati On UP Polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BSP president Mayawati on Saturday, September 4, stated that the 'anti-BSP forces' conspiracy will get "lowly, vitriolic, and full of mischievous news, just like it is seen before every election." Mayawati will address the final 'prabudh sammelan' in Lucknow on September 7.

Earlier, Mayawati had declared that her party will contest all elections “small and big” on its own in the future, signalling the end of the much-discussed Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance forged for the Lok Sabha elections.

She had tweeted, “Everyone is aware that forgetting everything of the past as also the anti-BSP and anti-Dalit decisions like reservation in promotions and bad law and order during the SP rule in 2012-2017, BSP adhered to the gathbandhan dharma with the Samajwadi Party in the interest of the country."

BSP to go solo

In August, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) decided to fight all elections alone and without merging with any other politicial parties. Addressing the media, BSP General Secretary SC Mishra reiterated the party's decision.

He said, "Our party (BSP) will not contest (the 2022 Assembly) elections in alliance with any other party. We have made it clear on many occasions. We will fight the polls alone and form the government in the state." "The party has an alliance with only the people of the state and not any political party," he added.

SP open to alliance with small parties

Speaking on the Samajwadi Party's alliance, on August 1, the former CM Akhilesh Yadav stated that the party is open for an alliance. He further said that the size of the alliance is not a matter of concern as they are ready to associate with small regional parties too.

In a continued attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front, he is working towards uniting all parties to fight against one common foe. For now, at least the BSP has decided to contest the election without any alliance.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. Other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BSP will be contesting elections in Punjab with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Earlier during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, BSP had won 19 seats out of 403 seats.

(Image credit: PTI)