Anti-CAA Protests: 'Free Kashmir' Poster Now Spotted In Chennai

With the protest over CAA and NRC escalating, a protester holding a "Free Kashmir" placard was seen during a protest against the same at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Saturday. Earlier, 'Free Kashmir' placards were seen in Mumbai and Karnataka during anti-CAA protests. Earlier, Mysore University administration had filed a complaint with the police after 'free Kashmir' posters were seen at a protest on the campus against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Furthermore, the University administration also issued notice to the concerned students, demanding an explanation for the incident.

This placard was earlier seen during a protest in Mumbai, where a girl flashed a poster which read - "Free Kashmir". Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

'Free Kashmir' poster in Mumbai and Delhi's pro-JNU protest

Earlier, in a protest in Mumbai against the JNU violence, a demonstrator was spotted holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard. The woman later clarified that she was talking about the internet shutdown only. After the incident, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against her, identifying her as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Post Mumbai's 'Free Kashmir' poster controversy, an 'Azad Kashmir' poster had surfaced at Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Wednesday, against the violent attack on JNU students. The students of St Stephens College of Delhi University also boycotted their classes and participated in the massive protest to show their solidarity with the JNU students. `

