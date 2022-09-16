Anti-Corruption Bureau Recovers Pistols, Cash From Premises Of Amanatullah Khan's Aide

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on September 16 raided five locations of AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan and his business partner Hamid Ali Khan Masood Usman, where a Baretta weapon with some cartridges along with Rs 12 lakh cash has been recovered. Searches are currently underway. As per sources, ACB officials are facing protests against the searches. The residents at one location are not opening the main entrance, due to which the officials resorted to using extra force.

This comes a day after the probe agency sent a notice to AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan to appear for investigation on September 16 at the ACB office at 12 pm. It is pertinent to mention that Khan has been accused of causing loss to the government’s exchequer by arbitrarily appointing individuals by violating the rules, among other irregularities.

In August, ACB had sought the removal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan from the post of Delhi Waqf Board Chairman, stating that the accused is not cooperating in the probe against him. However, the AAP leader refuted the ACB's claim and said that all the investigative agencies like CBI and ED are being controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Allegations against AAP's Amanatullah Khan

In January 2020, a case was filed against the AAP MLA by the central agency under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for ‘financial bungling’ in the Waqf Board’s bank account, creating tenancies in the properties of the board, adopting corrupt practices in purchasing vehicles and the illegal appointment of over 33 personnel against the rules, among others.

