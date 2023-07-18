Anti-corruption Resolution To Be Passed In Mega NDA Meeting Ahead Of 2024 Elections

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to pass a resolution against corruption in an evening meeting on Tuesday, sources privy to the development told Republic TV. The resolution will have a strong stance against corruption and corrupt leaders.

This development comes after PM Modi slammed the 26 Opposition parties over dynastic politics and alleged corruption. "People are saying that this gathering is to promote 'bhrashtachar' (corruption)," PM Modi said.

"They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country's poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase corruption for their family. It is their only ideology and agenda," he added.

Furthermore, PM Modi said, "Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these dynastic parties have the mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'. For them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing."

At least 38 parties are part of the NDA meeting which is also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the first such meeting of the NDA during the second term of the Modi government and underscores the party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting is being attended by several new allies of the BJP like the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and many former partners like O P Rajbhar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha.

Ours is time-tested alliance: PM Modi on NDA meet

PM Modi said that the coming together of NDA alliance partners is a matter of "immense joy" and described the bloc as a time-tested alliance.

He tweeted, "It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

(With PTI inputs)