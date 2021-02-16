Anti-India Powers Led Big Conspiracy On Jan 26; Delhi Police Tackled It Bravely: MoS Reddy

Referring to the Republic Day violence that ensued in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said there was a big conspiracy on January 26, but it was handled bravely by the Delhi police.

Speaking on the occasion of the 74th Raising Day of the Delhi Police force, Reddy said, anti-national elements created vandalism in the garb of farm protests on Republic Day, but the Delhi police acted with restraint and ensured that the does not go out of hand.

"On January 26, we witnessed how anti-India powers used farmers' protest to disrupt the law and order situation in Delhi. Despite their anti-national activities and provocative behaviour, Delhi Police exercised restraint and tackled the situation responsibly," the Minister said.

Reddy also recalled the February 2020 riots that erupted in the capital during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and lauded the exemplary role of the Delhi police in handling the situation patiently.

"There are many anti-India elements that want to spread instability and Delhi remains their focal point. The riots and illegal protests that took place in February 2020 were a part of this scheme but the way Delhi Police handled it, is an example for other police forces," he said.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also showered praise on the Delhi police personnel, saying that no other Police force in India tackles the variety of duties as they do.

"Whenever some neighbours try to send out a message with their nefarious acts, they always make Delhi their main target. Due to this, our Delhi Police always stays alert," Singh said backing the force's action against global conspiracy to defame India and its crackdown on the key conspirators.

HM Shah greets Delhi police personnel

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to Delhi police personnel on the 74th Foundation Day of the force and saluted their courage, restraint and determination in ensuring the security of the capital of the country.

"On the 74th Foundation Day of Delhi Police, I extend warmest greetings to all the workers and their families. I salute the courage, restraint and determination of the brave soldiers of the Delhi Police who are fully dedicated to ensuring the security and peacekeeping of the capital of the country even under adverse circumstances," Shah said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

Delhi police marked its 74th Foundation Day on Tuesday, February 16.

