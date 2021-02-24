Anti-Love Jihad Bill Passed By UP Assembly; Legislative Council's Approval Pending

In a big development on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly cleared the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 outlawing 'Love Jihad' via voice vote. It was tabled to replace the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 promulgated by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28, 2020. If this bill is cleared by the 100-member Legislative Council, it will be sent to the UP Governor for her assent. However, the state government might face a hurdle here as it enjoys the support of only 39 MLCs as against Samajwadi Party which has 51 legislators in the 100-member House.

BJP keen on anti-Love Jihad legislation

As per some organisations, 'Love Jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organisations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. In 2020, G Kishan Reddy told the Parliament that 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the current laws and that no such case has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

Under the aegis of the UP's anti-Love Jihad legislation, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail apart from a hefty fine. Stricter penalties will apply as far as conversion of minors and women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is concerned. Besides this, mass conversions shall be punishable with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 on the organizations conducting it.

If someone wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit an application to the District Magistrate two months in advance. At present, both the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court are hearing pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the UP anti-Love Jihad ordinance. While MP has already promulgated a similar ordinance, the BJP-led governments in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka and Assam have also announced their intention to pass laws against forced religious conversions.

