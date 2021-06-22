Anti-Modi Group Assembles At Sharad Pawar's Residence; WATCH Who Attended The Meeting

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is hosting Opposition party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the political strategy ahead of the 2024 General elections. While sources in the Pawar camp have claimed that he is merely playing host, the NCP taking a key position in the meeting is evident from the visuals that have been accessed that show Sharad Pawar occupying a corner position, while another senior NCP leader Majeed Memon is standing and addressing the gathered netas.

Third front- 'Rashtra Manch'?

Following two meetings in as many weeks with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Sharad Pawar is now reaching out to more opposition parties from across the country. This particular meeting is of the Rashtra Manch, led by Yashwant Sinha. The invitees included in the guest list are-- TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, Pavan Verma, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI Leader D.Raja, Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, lyricist & MP Javed Akhtar, Congress MP KTS Tulsi, NCP leader Majeed Memon, NCP Leader Vandana Chavan, Former EC Chief SY Quraishi, Ex diplomat KC Singh, Congress leader Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Economist Arun Kumar, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Journalist Karan Thapar and Pritish Nandy.

'Pawar working to unite opposition leaders': Nawab Malik

On Monday, while commenting on a meeting of Pawar with political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik stated that 'Sharad Pawar is working to unite all opposition leaders'. The NCP currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, both of whom have either not attended in any serious capacity.

"Pawar is working to unite all opposition leaders. Maybe, the meeting was to discuss it. The party's national executive meeting is also taking place in the national capital tomorrow." Malik told PTI.

Prashant Kishor Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar for the second time in the national capital Delhi on Monday, sparking speculations. The meeting between the two comes ten days after they earlier met at Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai on June 12. However, reports also added that Kishor said that his meeting with Sharad Pawar was 'routine', though that is clearly a ruse.

(Image Credits: PTI)