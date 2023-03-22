Anti-Modi Posters In Delhi: AAP Slams Centre For 100 FIRs; BJP Says 'Law Doing Its Work'

A huge controversy erupted after objectionable posters, including those against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were seen across the national capital. Police registered over 100 FIRs and arrested six people in connection with these posters. According to Delhi police, the posters reading “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” (remove Modi, save nation) were found pasted on walls and poles in several parts of the national capital. There was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters.

Police officials stated that at least 2,000 posters were removed and similar number of posters were seized from a van at IP Estate when it was coming out from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on DDU Marg. The van was impounded and six people including the owner of the two printing presses were arrested. FIRs have been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act.

'What's objectionable?': AAP on anti-Modi posters

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "What is objectionable when AAP gives the slogan of ‘Modi Hatao aur Desh Bachao’? The BJP people have been putting up objectionable posters against Chief Minister. I never heard that Delhi police registered a single FIR in connection with this. If the PM is failing to reach the aspirations of the people of this country, if danger is hovering over the constitution, there is only one solution to this: Modi Hatao aur Desh Bachao."

"AAP will hold a huge gathering at Jantar Mantar tomorrow. CM Kejriwal, CM Mann, and other senior leaders will be gathered there. From there we will give the 'Modi hatao desh bachao' slogan to the country," Rai added.

Sharing the anti-Modi poster on his Twitter, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attacked the central government and said, "Modi government is at the peak of dictatorship. This is the poster on which 100 FIRs were lodged. limit reached."

'Mention your name in the posters': BJP challenges AAP

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana lambasted AAP over poster row and said, "You put a poster without mentioning a name. But when FIRs are being registered, you start screaming that there is no democracy in the country. Law is doing its work, Arvind Kejriwal Ji. According to the law, you have the right to put up the posters, but there should be the name of the person who is putting it up, and the name of the printer press. This is what the law says. But you don’t follow the law, that’s why you put up the posters."

"If you have guts, then put the posters mentioning your name saying that AAP is putting the posters and abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You know that people won’t tolerate the abuse of PM Modi that's why you did not mention your name in that poster," Khurana said.