Anti-Modi Vs Anti-Kejriwal Poster War In Delhi: Face-off Escalates Between BJP & AAP

The poster war has escalated between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as anti-Arvind Kejriwal posters were seen in the national capital on Thursday, March 23. Posters reading "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" (Remove Kejriwal, Save Delhi) have been put up across Delhi by BJP leaders, a day after anti-Modi posters appeared in the city. Notably, the BJP alleged that AAP was behind the posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who put the posters against CM Kejriwal, said, "We are saying the truth in our posters. They were lying that’s why they did not mention their name (in their posters)."

Sharing the 'Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao' poster on his Twitter, Sirsa said, "He (Kejriwal) is involved in scams in education, health and excise departments. We are honest people and we are not scared of admitting that we have put up posters against him."

BJP leader Harish Khurana also slammed the AAP saying, "We pasted 'Arvind Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao' posters. Yesterday they released posters on PM Modi, but now when we did the same, they are protesting. They released posters without names, but we have mentioned names. Manjinder Singh Sirsa has put his name on the posters because we are not afraid."

Anti-PM Modi posters in Delhi

On Wednesday, objectionable posters, including those against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were seen across the national capital. Police registered over 100 FIRs and arrested six people in connection with these posters. Police officials stated that at least 2,000 posters were removed and a similar number of posters were seized from a van at IP Estate when it was coming out from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on DDU Marg. FIRs have been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "What is objectionable when AAP gives the slogan of ‘Modi Hatao aur Desh Bachao’? The BJP people have been putting up objectionable posters against Chief Minister. I never heard that Delhi police registered a single FIR in connection with this. If the PM is failing to reach the aspirations of the people of this country, if danger is hovering over the constitution, there is only one solution to this: Modi Hatao aur Desh Bachao."