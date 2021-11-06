'Anti-poor': AAP & Congress Slam Centre For Not Extending Free Ration Scheme Beyond Nov 30

Aghast at Centre's refusal to extend the free ration distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) beyond November 30, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, stated that his govt will extend the scheme for six months. Imploring the Centre to do the same, he stated that people were suffering due to unemployment and infation. The free ration distribution under PMGKY was initially announced from April to June 2020 amid COVID lockdown, but was later extended many times.

AAP: 'Extend free foodgrain distribution by six months'

महंगाई बहुत ज़्यादा हो गई है। आम आदमी को दो वक्त की रोटी भी मुश्किल हो रही है। कोरोना की वजह से कई बेरोज़गार हो गए



प्रधानमंत्री जी, ग़रीबों को मुफ़्त राशन देने की इस योजना को कृपया छः महीने और बढ़ाया जाए



दिल्ली सरकार अपनी फ़्री राशन योजना छः महीने के लिए बढ़ा रही है। https://t.co/rF3TC7bRaM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 6, 2021

Slamming the Centre's move, Congress took to Twitter to say that the 'speech-giving' government was now targetting free rations of the poor. Terming the Modi govt anti-poor, Congress stated that the Centre was cruelly stealing rotis from the plates of the poor. Urging the govt to stop singing its own praises, it said that this was the wrong time to stop free rations at this difficult juncture.

On Friday, addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sudhanshu Pandey, secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, said that there was no proposal to extend free ration distribution under PMGKY as the economy was reviving. He also noted that the prices of edible oil too has declined by Rs 7-20 in various places. Around 80 crore beneficiaries avail free foodgrains across India on a monthly basis.

On the other hand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will extend distributing free rations under PMGKY till Holi. He said, "Today is a sacred occasion and to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending the (PM-GKAY) free ration scheme till Holi. Under this, we'll not only provide rice and wheat but we'll also give pulses, salt & edible oil". Uttar Pradesh is up for polls in February 2022.

Free ration distribution extended

In July, PM Modi announced that the free ration distribution to more than 80 crore beneficiaries will continue till November 30, 2021. Under that scheme, 5 kg free food grains are to be provided to all beneficiaries over and above the normal quota under National Food Security Act. The Centre has set aside almost Rs 90,000 crores in providing free ration till the end of November. Apart from wheat and rice, each family member will also be provided with 1 kg of Chana Dal monthly for free, PM Modi announced in his live speech.