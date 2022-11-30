'Anti-radicalisation Cell Necessary Experiment In Gujarat': Amit Shah Makes Big Statement

With just a day left for the Gujarat assembly elections, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, November 30, held a mega roadshow in Asarwa, where thousands of supporters gathered to cheer for the saffron party.

During the roadshow, the Home Minister spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and asserted that the Anti-radicalisation Cells in Gujarat, which is one of the poll promises of the BJP, is an experiment and will be started in other states too after a thorough study. He also exuded confidence that BJP will come back to power with a huge mandate.

'if Anti- radicalisation cell works, will bring it in nationally'

"BJP will come back to power with a very good mandate." When asked where he sees Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in the election, the HM responded, "It won't be right of me to comment on any other party, but we will come back with a huge mandate." Speaking about chances of Anti-radicalisation Cells being brought at the National level, HM Shah said, "Anti- radicalisation cell is an experiment in Gujarat, and I think the state BJP has made a good decision. Once it gets started in Gujarat, other states too will study it more and then it will be brought there too."

Responding to Congress making personal attacks during the election campaign, the Union Home Minister stated, "Every time Congress has made wrong comments, especially against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have been punished by the voters. This time too, voters of Gujarat will give an answer."

This comes nearly a week after Home Minister Shah spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and said that even after over two decades of Narendra Modi's leadership at the state or Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would once again come back to power in the state, adding that there is pro-incumbency.

He also assured that the BJP's vote share and the number of seats can also increase. Amit Shah further acknowledged that Congress still continues to be their prime political rival in the state, and played down the Aam Aadmi Party as the hype.

BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.