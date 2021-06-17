Anti-Yediyurappa BJP MLA Makes 'phone Tapping' Claim; Said Jailed Extortionist Calling Him

Even as the BJP's Karnataka in-charge dismissed chances of removing Yediyurappa as CM, rebel MLA Arvind Bellad made a sensational phone tapping claim and alleged that he was getting calls from a prisoner. Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, who had earlier visited Delhi to meet the BJP top brass along with Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara, claimed that he was getting phone calls from Yuvaraj Swamy - an accused currently behind bars on charges of extortion - and informed that he had registered a complaint with the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshvara Kageri.

MLA Arvind Bellad makes 'phone tapping' claim against Karnataka govt

MLA Arvind Bellad, who belongs to the anti-Yediyurappa camp, alleged that his personal secretary and associates had also received calls from Yuvaraja Swami and claimed that there was a conspiracy against him. Bellad accused the state government of tapping his phone and asked how could a prisoner know his whereabouts if his phone wasn't monitored. Further, BJP MLA Arvind Bellad claimed that he had allegedly written about the matter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai three days ago and that no action was taken.

"There is a conspiracy to get me involved by getting someone to call me, I have submitted a letter to Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshvara Kageri on June 14. My phone is being tapped, they are monitoring where I am going. I have sought protection. I have also sent a letter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Inspector General," MLA Arvind Bellad told reporters on Thursday.

MLAs air grievances against Yediyurappa govt

As BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh meets every BJP MLA in Bengaluru on Thursday, several ministers have aired their grievances against the Yediyurappa government. After meeting Arun Singh, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt. Calling for Yediyurappa to step down as CM, Vishwanath alleged that all ministers were unhappy with the CM. The 78-year old CM has stated that he will remain CM for 2 more years, after getting Delhi's assurance.

Vishwanath said, "Public opinion about Govt & party is negative. It's not good. Mr Yediyurappa's age, health; he's not in spirit to run govt as CM. In Irrigation Dept, tender of Rs 20,000 cr is set without clearance or resolution of Irrigation Board. The land was given to Jindal at a throw-away price. When I questioned the CM, he said he had to give money to the Central govt, that's why it was given at that price. Family intervention in administration is becoming worst, I spoke to Arun Singh."

Similarly, BJP minister B Sriramulu's brother and BJP MLA Somshekar Reddy said that party workers expected his brother to be made Deputy CM. Furthermore, he demanded that the Bellary district in-charge be changed from cabinet minister Anand Singh to Sriramulu, vowing to protest till the changes are made. Contradicting Vishwanath, Sriramulu said, "Arun Singh said our CM is Yediyurappa. What AH Vishwanath said, he said in his personal capacity". Singh is scheduled to meet all 92 MLAs and 30 ministers for 15-20 minutes and listen to their grievances on governance and leadership change. Later, CM Yediyurappa will be consulted and a core committee meeting will be held at BJP's Malleshwaram office on June 18 at 5 PM, said sources.

CM Yediyurappa says ready to quit if BJP High Command says so

Last week, the CM threw a bombshell saying that he was ready to resign from his post if the party High command wishes so. Yediyurappa said that there were several alternatives to him in BJP, saying he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Two BJP MLAs - Yogeeshwara and Arvind Bellad visited Delhi to complain about the CM's style of functioning, but were turned down by the party High Command. Moreover, Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga - BJP minister K S Eshwarappa complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing the CM of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', while BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil has repeatedly predicted a change in leadership. Yediyurappa, however, has maintained that he will finish his term as the Chief Minister.