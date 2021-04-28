Anubrata Mondal Scoffs At EC's 'surveillance' Order; Predicts TMC's Victory In WB Polls

Despite the Election Commission's 'surveillance' directive, TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal asserted that he had not violated any order of the poll body. A day earlier, the EC directed the Executive Magistrate and the Central Armed Police Forces to keep Mondal under strict surveillance till 7 am on April 30 for ensuring "free and fair" polls. While a similar order course of action was adopted during the 2016 Assembly elections as well as the 2019 General Elections, this latest development assumes significance as 11 constituencies in Birbhum will go to the polls in the final phase of the West Bengal election.

Affirming that he can move around anywhere, Mondal claimed that the poll body issued this order as BJP is losing. Moreover, he predicted that the TMC government will be re-elected in the Assembly polls. Another controversy came to the fore recently when the TMC's Birbhum district president did not appear before the CBI in connection with the cross-border cattle smuggling case. Alleging "harassment", WB CM Mamata Banerjee reportedly told him to inform the central agency that he would be able to visit its office only after the end of the polling process.

Assembly election in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent and 76.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the last phase will be held on April 29. The election results will be declared on May 2.