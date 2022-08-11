Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's arrest, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the TMC leader was closely associated with Mamata Banerjee. To buttress his point, he contended that Banerjee called Mondal by his nickname publicly. Alleging the involvement of multiple other persons in the cattle smuggling case, he urged the CBI to arrest them too. With a number of TMC leaders getting arrested by central agencies, Majumdar expressed hope that a Cabinet meeting will take place in Alipore Jail soon.

The WB BJP chief opined, "Anubrata Mondal was trying to play hide and seek with CBI. It (arrest) should have been done long before. Because everybody knows that this man is behind all these things because of the information coming from the media. His bodyguard Saigal Hossain who has been arrested is the owner of several properties. It is not possible in a legal way. So, Anubrata Mondal's involvement in cow smuggling is quite evident. However, I feel that Anubrata Mondal is not the kingpin, some other people are there. There is a nexus that is spread across the border districts in the state and they all should be arrested."

He added, "After some days, Mamata Banerjee and Congress will disown this man but from the beginning, they are trying to save this man. Yesterday, SSKM, one of the premier government institutions of our state, denied admission to Anubrata Mondal. At that time, the pressure from the so-called higher authority came on the superintendent of a sub-divisional hospital and he sent 4 doctors to the home of Anubrata Mondal. I don't know under which medical service rules is there such a provision. He is neither an MLA nor an MP. He is not having any constitutional post."

#BREAKING | 'Anubrata Mondal was very close to Mamata Banerjee': West Bengal BJP Chief @DrSukantaBJP speaks to Republic TV after TMC leader's arrest.



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/V25Dm27PNR pic.twitter.com/0LJvS2PAnA — Republic (@republic) August 11, 2022

Anubrata Mondal's arrest

The Birbhum district president of TMC, Mondal is also under the scanner of the CBI in the post-poll violence case. He was taken into custody from his Bolpur residence after he skipped 10 summons in connection with the cattle smuggling case citing ill-health as an excuse. On September 21, 2020, the CBI arrested Satish Kumar, a former BSF commandant over the illegal cattle trade along the Bangladesh border. Mondal's name cropped up during the probe.

As per the CBI FIR, over 20,000 cattle were seized by the BSF before being transported across the border during Kumar's tenure in the Malda district from December 2015 to April 2017. The central agency alleged that neither the persons involved in the smuggling were arrested nor their vehicles were seized owing to a nexus between BSF personnel, Customs officials and traders. Moreover, it claimed that traders paid bribes to both BSF and Customs officials. Md Enamul Haque, a trader, has also been arrested in this case.