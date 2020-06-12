Anupam Kher Slams Congress Over Comments On Ajay Pandita's Death, Calls Them 'shameful'

Following the relentless efforts by the Congress party to politicise the attack on Anantnag Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, veteran actor Anupam Kher slammed the grand old party saying that it was not only shameful, but ridiculous. Congress leaders earlier in the day claimed that their party leaders were being 'killed' for standing up for secularism and democracy after terrorists shot down Congress sarpanch and Kashmiri pandit Ajay Pandita.

"I think it is shameful on the part of anyone who is trying to politicise this whole thing. It's not only shameful, but it is also ridiculous. Anything from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is India. Bringing this angle of politicising by Congress is horrifyingly sad. An Indian has been martyred by the same people who 30 years ago pushed 500,00 Kashmiri pandits out of the valley. It is a sick mentality. I spoke to his daughter, your mind does not even think that he belonged to this party or that party. I can not understand how somebody can say something like that," said Anupan Kher.



Late Ajay Pandita's family has also come down heavily at the Congress party for attempting to politicise the attack on the Jammu & Kashmir Sarpanch. Pandita's daughter, Niyanta on Friday, slammed the party and stated that politics should not be dragged into the murder of the 'son of India.' She added that there is no need to 'politicise' the issue and the family demands 'justice and nothing more.' She added that the family will go back to Kashmir and will not be afraid of speaking the truth.

Ajay Pandita shot dead

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday. According to the police, the terrorists fired at the 40-year-old Kashmiri pandit, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, at around 6 pm, leaving him critically wounded. The police further stated that he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard. The area was cordoned by joint forces soon after the shooting.

