In a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government, Union Minister Anuraj Thakur on Monday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of running 'sharab raj' in Delhi. Speaking to reporters in the capital, Thakur questioned the silence of 'kingpin' Kejriwal on the corruption allegations against his excise minister Manish Sisodia.

He said, "Kejriwal wrote a book named 'Swaraj' but is running 'sharab raj' in Delhi. In his book, he claimed that the Centre collects money and opens liquor vends without taking citizens into confidence. We would like to ask Kejriwal.. who did you ask before opening new vends in Delhi, and much money did you take?"

"From Mohalla clinics to Mohalla vends, this is the Arvind Kejriwal model. Medicines are not available in clinics but liquor is reaching every mohalla. The Mohalla clinic man (Satyendar Jain) is in jail, and the Mohalla liquor man (Sisodia) is facing serious corruption charges. But the kingpin is silent," said Anurag Thakur, targeting Kejriwal and his 'revdi sarkar'.

The BJP leader further said, just as Kejriwal distributed certificates of honesty to the arrested health minister Satyendar Jain, he is doing the same with liquor scam-accused Sisodia.

"Kejriwal did not sack his corrupt health minister, nor will he sack his corrupt excise minister. He used to distribute certificates of honesty to Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail for three months now. The same certificate is being handed out by kingpin Kejriwal to accused number 1 Sisodia. This is the Kejriwal model."

Responding to allegations that Manish Sisodia received an "offer" to split the Aam Aadmi Party and join BJP amid the excise policy case, Thakur said, "You have no accountability but to fix liability on someone else."

Sisodia claims BJP tried to lure him

Earlier today, the Delhi Deputy CM accused BJP of luring him into joining the saffron party and splitting the Kejriwal-led AAP. Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader said he "would die but not bow down before the corrupt conspirators". Sisodia is currently under the CBI scanner for alleged corruption in the Delhi excise policy case that was recently withdrawn by the government. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen. However, the AAP leader has defended the excise policy as "one of the best" and accused BJP of conspiring to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2024 general elections.