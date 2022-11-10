Last Updated:

Anurag Thakur Addresses Rally Via Phone After Chopper Failed To Take Off Due To Smog

Anurag Thakur addressed public gatherings in Himachal from his phone as he was unable to reach the rally sites due to the smog on the last day of campaigning.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic World


Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is in Himachal Pradesh to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly elections, addressed public gatherings via phone as he was unable to reach the rally sites due to the smog.

Notably, Anurag Thakur who has multiple rallies and road shows lined up for the last day of the campaigning failed to reach two rally sites due to the presence of smog in Shimla from where he was scheduled to take off to the rally sites concerned via helicopter. As per the visuals, the Union Minister was seen addressing the public gathering via his phone.

Speaking on the development, the Minister said, "When it is the last day and you have to address 5 meetings and two road shows and you have to wait for a couple of hours just to address one of the rallies, I think it brings a toll on you. It’s not easy to manage. But somehow people agreed and I addressed them on phone."

READ | Metal road connectivity to every Himachal village in 5 years if BJP re-elected: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur pans AAP and Arvind Kejriwal; accuses Delhi CM for smog

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the Minister said, "You can see smog. It never happened in Himachal. The whole impact of Punjab can be seen here. Arvind Kejriwal and his governments not only polluted the politics but also polluted the atmosphere."

READ | WATCH: Union min Anurag Thakur lends helping hand to push bus stuck on road in Himachal

Anurag Thakur also spoke about Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trying to obtain documents related to the liquor scam. "This is an interesting case study for the country. Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister for the last eight years but he has no department and signs on no files. Satyendar and others will go to jail but the kingpin will remain outside. Arvind Kejriwal shamelessly gives a clean chit to Satyendar Jain who is facing corruption charges and is in jail for the last five months. Accused no.1 Manish Sisodia retains his post as kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal," Thakur told Republic Media Network.

READ | PM Modi spurred development projects in Himachal Pradesh: Anurag Thakur

"These are the same people who said in 2014 that we will fight a battle against corruption. They would talk about 'India Against Corruption. If anyone is embroiled in corruption, it is Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," he added.

READ | Anurag Thakur buoyed by BJP's prospects in Himachal; 'Congress lies, AAP has shut shop'

"AAP did not get any seat in Uttarakhand or in the UP. That’s why I want to say that BJP will form the government here (Himachal). People won’t choose the corrupt Congress and AAP. People will choose the double-engine government as they have seen development under the BJP government," Anurag Thakur told Republic Media Network.

READ | Manish Sisodia sought liquor scam files despite being accused no.1; Anurag Thakur pans AAP

The Union Minister accused Kejriwal for the smog and said, "I missed two programmes due to Kejriwal’s smog. I will address these two gatherings via phone."

First Published:
COMMENT