Anurag Thakur Alleges Kejriwal Following 'Lalu Prasad Yadav Loot Model' Ahead Of MCD Polls

Just a day ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday, December 3, lambasted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party-led government over a number of scams, alleging that 'Lalu Prasad Yadav's loot' model is being followed in the national capital.

Addressing the press, the Union Minister said, "Arvind Kejriwal has presented a new model of corruption; Kejriwal is following Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'loot' model in Delhi. Kejriwal has deceived the labourers also. Kejriwal hasn't made a single university. They know how to present a rapist as a physiotherapist."

He added, "Kejriwal has presented Lalu's Delhi model. They recall Lord Ram when there are elections. Otherwise, these people were busy marching with tukde-tukde gang leaders."

Anurag Thakur Calls AAP 'Party Of Thugs'

This comes a day after Anurag Thakur attacked Arvind Kejriwal for his "false promises" that he made over the development of the national capital. While speaking to Republic TV, Thakur also lashed out against the massages being given to AAP's Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail and said that Kejriwal's political party has managed to "cheat even the cheaters."

"Farziwal has been born to make farzi (false) promises, peddle lies and carry out corruption. And Kejriwal is known as Farziwal because he made big promises to the public. He said he'll install 16 smog towers, but couldn't even install two, both are non-functional. He said if we form a government in Punjab, stubble burning will stop. But no, it is burning more than ever and there is more pollution," Thakur told Republic.

Thakur's attacks against Kejriwal come just a day before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls which are scheduled for December 4. The results will be announced on December 7.