Union Sports Minister Anugar Thakur has appealed to youth that the violence is not the right way and urged them to prepare for the Agnipath military recruitment. He said that the Ministry of Sports is also considering providing Agniveers with some crash courses which can help them become physical education teachers after their four-year term.

"I appeal to youth that violence is not the right way. Government is seriously listening to your concerns. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also mulling to do something for them when they come after four years of their service to provide some crash courses and to provide training to those who want to become physical education teachers," Thakur said.

The Sports Minister informed that 15 lakh physical education teachers' posts are lying vacant in various states. "We are thinking in this direction also," he said.

The Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14 to recruit soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force on a four-year contractual basis, following which 25% of recruits will be retained for regular service. Under the scheme, young people aged between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted into three services. For the 2022 recruitment, the upper age has been increased to 23 years.

The government has assured that Agniveers who do not wish to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have ample opportunities to start a business with the heavy corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or central armed forces where they will receive priority.

Agnipath: MHA, Defence Min Rajnath Singh approve 10% reservation for Agniveers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced that 10% of the job vacancies in the Defence Ministry will be reserved for Agniveers meeting requiste eligibility criteria. The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This would be in addition to the existing reservations for ex-servicemen.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitments in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The upper age limit for CAPFs will stand at 26 years.

Image: PTI