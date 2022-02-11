Last Updated:

Anurag Thakur Assures UP Police Of Further Strengthening Law & Order Amid Unnao Shocker

Anurag Thakur said that the Uttar Pradesh police has taken care of law and order situation in the state however it will further strengthen the security.

Responding to the Unnao matter, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Uttar Pradesh Government will take further steps to maintain the law and order situation. The Union Minister also added that the Government has taken measures to 'eliminate mafia raj in the last 5 years'. In a shocking update, the dead body of a missing girl has been found on Thursday in late Samajwadi Party leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Unnao case:

"Police have taken care to maintain law and order in such a situation. Women, businessmen are safe in UP.  We have tried to eliminate goonda raj, mafia raj in the last 5 years. We will further take care to maintain law and order," he added. 

Unnao missing girl case

The SP leader Singh was accused of kidnapping the 22-year-old woman from Unnao after the deceased's family filed an FIR on December 8. The police are currently conducting a postmortem of the deceased for further identification.

According to the police, the accused had called the girl to Ashram where he allegedly strangled the victim. Thereafter the body was wrapped in a blanket and then buried in a septic tank. The UP police had interrogated Rajol Singh on February 4 for eight hours in which he revealed his companion - Suraj with whom he killed the victim,

Earlier in January, the victim's mother - Rita Devi tried to immolate herself in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's car at SP headquarters in Lucknow. She alleged that even 50 days after her daughter was kidnapped by Rajol Singh, no investigation was done by the police. She claimed that though an FIR had been filed, her daughter was still in Rajol Singh's custody. 

BSP chief Mayawati urges Centre to take action

Extending support to the allegations raised by the victim's parents on the accused SP leader, the BSP supremo urged the police to act while stating that strict legal action must be taken against the culprits to give justice to the victim's family. 

"Recovering the buried dead body of a Dalit girl in the SP leader's field in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader about his abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim's family," Mayawati tweeted. 

