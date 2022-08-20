Anurag Thakur Attacks Kejriwal & Sisodia On Excise Policy Case; 'Revdi & Bevdi Govt'

With the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 in focus, the Bharatiya Janata Party went all guns blazing at the Delhi government on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing, the Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and challenged the Chief Minister and Deputy CM duo to come out and answer all the questions pertaining to the policy within 24 hours.

Stating that the 'accused number 1' in the case is Manish Sisodia, Thakur alleged the 'kingpin of corruption' is Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "Now, the question arises, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It is like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'(guilty conscience gets exposed)...I ask you if the manufacturing companies in retail did not have permission for a liquor store, then why did you give it? I want to ask, why did you give cartel companies permission for liquor stores? You also tell us if you gave permission to blacklisted companies like Khao Galli and Indospirit?"

'This is not just revdi government but also bevdi govt'

"When in October last year, Delhi's Excise Department issued notice to blacklisted companies along with other companies, then what action did you take?" the Minister asked, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party government was not just 'Revdi government but also bevdi government (freebie-giving and drunk government)'.

The BJP leader went on to say, "Why were liquor mafias sans Cabinet approval returned Rs 144 crore? In whose direction this was done? Was it done by Manish Sisodia alone or did Arvind Kejriwal also give his consent in giving the money of the people of India, the people of Delhi to these mafias? They do not give answers, the people keep on asking why is he so soft-hearted towards them?"

#LiquorScam | Whether its Gujarat or anywhere else, AAP will not be able to open its account: BJP hits back; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/bfaWd4k9dX pic.twitter.com/M8OFOQapnL — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2022

Delhi's Excise Policy case

In July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022. Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids were conducted at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

In a statement, CBI said, 'Irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.'