Anurag Thakur Blames AAP For Patiala Violence; 'Punjab CM Spends More Time Outside State'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Patiala violence, opining that CM Bhagwant Mann spent more time outside Punjab. The Union Minister also expressed concern over such clashes happening in the border state and the deteriorating law and order situation. Thakur further questioned AAP's ideologies and connections and demanded stern action against the rioters.

"The law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated. Punjab CM is spending more time outside the state. We don't know who is looking after the law & order in Punjab. Is the Punjab government and Chief Minister able to control the situation? Will strict actions be taken against those who tried to disrupt the harmony and brotherhood in Punjab? AAP will have to answer which ideologies are they promoting? Even before polls, questions were raised about the intentions & capabilities of AAP. Their connections with people were questioned too. Questions are being raised as this is a matter of concern as Punjab is a border state. BJP wants development, peace, and brotherhood in Punjab, and stern action should be taken against the rioters". said Anurag Thakur.

Even before polls, questions were raised about intentions & capabilities of AAP. Their connections with people were questioned too. Punjab CM is spending more time outside the state. Centre & BJP wants peace and brotherhood in Punjab:Union min Anurag Thakur on Patiala incident

The incident occurred earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organisation collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena distanced itself from the party's state unit working president Harish Singla who was arrested by the Punjab police later in the day.