In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on the last day of campaigning for the Himachal Pradesh elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur exuded confidence in BJP's win. Downplaying the prospects of Congress and AAP, he asserted that the saffron party would win more seats than the 2017 polls. He asserted, "The people of Himachal know that first Atal (Vajpayee) Ji and then Modi Ji have given a lot. The state government has benefited the people through its schemes and implemented the Central schemes. In the last five years, an effective government was seen".

Anurag Thakur remarked, "Under the leadership of Jairam Thakur, the BJP government has done splendid work here in the last five years. The projects and development work stopped by Congress were completed at a fast pace. Congress has not been able to give in many years what Modi Ji has given to Himachal Pradesh. There is only one reason. Congress makes tall promises and forgets about them. BJP fulfilled what it said and even did what it didn't say."

Weighing in on the Centre's efforts to boost employment in the state, he explained, "Narendra Modi Ji has given the medical device and bulk drug park which will usher in investment worth Rs 20,000-30,000 crore and employment opportunities for around 40,000 persons. Congress had snatched away the industrial package of Himachal and its special status. After Narendra Modi Ji came to power, he accorded the special status and completed the Atal tunnel work. There were two medical colleges in 70 years. Modi Ji opened four new medical colleges."

#RepublicExclusive | 'Unrelenting development in last 5 years': Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks to Republic ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/g3oB0QsJCJ pic.twitter.com/mzMIrIKGm3 — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

Taking a swipe at Congress, he quipped that Rahul Gandhi was kept away from electioneering as he is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. He added, "In 2003 also, Congress made people fill out forms so that one person from every house will get a government job. But it didn't do so. In 2012, it made people fill out forms saying that it will give unemployment allowance. But it didn't so. In Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it said that it will waive off farmers' loans. But it didn't so. The country knows that Congress only lies, makes false promises, and indulges in corruption and loot for five years".

Thakur also dismissed the possibility of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party making any inroads in this election. He opined, "AAP used to say that it will form government in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. But it couldn't open its account. Four months ago, AAP shut shop in Himachal. The people of Himachal know the real face of Arvind Kejriwal and the fact that his entire party is embroiled in corruption. AAP formed the government in Punjab. Their Health Minister had to resign in two months".

Himachal Pradesh polls

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the HP Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs.