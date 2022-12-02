Anurag Thakur Calls AAP 'a Party Of Thugs', Says Kejriwal Will Be Defeated In MCD Polls

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "false promises" that he made over the development of the national capital. While speaking to Republic TV, Thakur also lashed out against the massage being given to AAP's Satyendra Jain in Tihar jail and said that Kejriwal's political party has managed to "cheat even the cheaters."

"Farziwal has been born to make farzi (false) promises, peddle lies and carry out corruption. And Kejriwal is known as Farziwal because he made big promises to the public. He said he'll install 16 smog towers, but couldn't even install two, both are non-functional. He said if we form a government in Punjab, stubble burning will stop. But no, it is burning more than ever and there is more pollution," Thakur told Republic.

"He said we will deliver a corruption-free government but his Health Minister is lodged in jail for the last six months because of corruption. He has not asked for his resignation, in fact he is using the Jailer's chamber to give out instructions," the BJP leader further said. "Not only this, he sent a rapist as a physiotherapist in the jail. Was Kejriwal out of physiotherapists?" Thakur's attacks against Kejriwal come just two days before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls which are scheduled for December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

Thakur also asked -- What was the need for Kejriwal to offer massage services to a corrupt leader? He also said that AAP also failed to open schools and universities in the national capital despite making promises.

People will beat AAP in MCD polls: Anurag Thakur

Recalling AAP's performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Thakur predicted that the party would taste defeat in the MCD polls as well. "In Delhi's Nagar Nigam (elections), people will badly defeat the Aam Aadmi Party," he said, adding that the BJP "constructed nine big hospitals with 3,200 beds, 250 health centres, 29 maternity centres, eight TB centres and open gyms in over 2,000 parks and reduced the mountains of garbage by 20 metres".

Reacting to the anti-Brahmin slogans written in JNU premises, Thakur said that there are people who do politics by dividing the country and also attacked Congress saying some of those anti-India elements have joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He even said that both the Congress and AAP are two faces of the same coin.