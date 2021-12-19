Anurag Thakur Calls Sacrilege Attempt At Golden Temple Unfortunate; 'Action Must'

A day after the sacrilege attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur called the incident 'unfortunate'. Underlining that no attempt should be made to hurt the sentiments of any religion, Thakur said appropriate action as per law should be taken against whosoever behind the incident.

Warning people who are politicising the incident, the Union Minister said, "Don't play with Punjab. "We want peace, prosperity and happiness for the people of the State."

A young man in his twenties allegedly attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple on Saturday evening but was caught by the attendees. Later, he was lynched to death, as per Punjab police.

Punjab Govt constitutes SIT to probe attempted sacrilege

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple. Headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order of Amritsar, the SIT has been directed to produce the report in the next 48 hours.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister, who is also holding the Home portfolio, held a meeting with Civil and Police officers, including Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira among others. Thereafter, the constitution of the SIT was announced.

"The SIT will get into the bottom of it," Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on behalf of the Punjab Government.

What happened at Golden temple?

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unidentified youth attempted sacrilege in Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen crossing the barrier, barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine and grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by the attendees. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by the attendees that led to his death.