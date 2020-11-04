Anurag Thakur Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Says 'this Is Sonia Gandhi's Emergency'

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Wednesday condemned Maharashtra government after the Mumbai Police physically assaulted and arrested Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Outraged by such an act against the press, Anurag Thakur questioned the silence of the 'torchbearers of press freedom'. He said that being neutral and silent towards such blatant misuse of state power exposes the hypocrisy of the left-liberals.

Will the torchbearers of Press Freedom standup for their own?



Will the “Death of Democracy” sloganeers speak up?



Remaining “neutral” and “silent” in the wake of blatant misuse of state power exposes the hypocrisy of the Left Liberals.#ArnabGoswami — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 4, 2020

Anurag Thakur condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest

The vengeful attack on @republic & desperate arrest of #ArnabGoswami is reminiscent of Indira Gandhi’s Emergency.



Freedom of Speech & Individual Democratic Rights have been tossed away.



This is Sonia Gandhi’s EMERGENCY.



Her silence speaks volumes. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 4, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister compared Arnab Goswami'svengeful arrest to the 1975 national emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. Thakur also said that freedom of speech and individual democratic rights have been tossed away. 'Sonia Gandhi's silence speaks volumes, ' he added.

Mumbai Police assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

About 40-50 armed police personnel entered the building premises of Republic's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically assaulted and forcefully arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic appeals to Indians to defend democracy pic.twitter.com/5zGGwrv6WN — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He further stated, “my son was beaten-up.”

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

