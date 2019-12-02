Anurag Thakur Demands Apology From Congress For 'Nirbala' Remark On Finance Minister

The Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, while speaking at the winter session of Lok Sabha on Monday demanded an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remark on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This statement of Thakur comes after the Congress leader on Monday said that sometimes he cannot make up his mind whether to call the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman or "Nirbala Sitharaman".

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said, "If you truly respect women and if Congress party truly believes in respecting women, then I think you should take your words back. It is not a small thing to call women 'Nirbala' (weak). If you are not happy with our work, criticise us, but don't malign the dignity of a woman. This statement is like questioning the ability of every woman. You can go wrong once, but you cannot repeat the same mistake every time. I believe we should send a strong message from the house that we support the empowerment and safety of a woman and for that, I request Adhir Ranjan Choudhary to apologise if he feels he has done a mistake by using that word."

READ | Union Minister Anurag Thakur Enjoys A Game Of Table Tennis

Ranjan's remark

Earlier, while taking a dig at the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I have respect for you but sometimes I wonder whether calling you Nirbala Sitharaman instead of Nirmala Sitharaman would be appropriate or not. You are on a ministerial post but I doubt whether you speak your mind or not."

AR Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Aapke liye respect toh hai lekin kabhi kabhi sochta hu ki aapko Nirmala Sitharaman ki jagah 'Nirbala' Sitharaman kehna theek hoga ke nahi. Aap mantri pad pe toh hai lekin jo aapke man mein hai wo keh bhi paati hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/vVbmtpEUYK — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

READ | ICC Has No Relevance Without BCCI Says Anurag Thakur, Backs Ganguly

The Congress leader's remarks came after Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the corporate tax was recently reduced in the country to open opportunities for the multinational companies who might be looking to get out of China due to its ongoing trade war with the United States.

READ | BCCI Elections 2019: Anurag Thakur Rubbishes Nepotism Allegations

READ | Anurag Thakur Hails Economic Steps, Likens Corporate Tax Cut, Bank Mergers To 1991 Reforms