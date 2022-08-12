Anurag Thakur Flags Off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign As India Prepares For Independence Day

As the nation celebrates to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday flagged off the patriotic 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Delhi. The auditorium where the event was held was fully packed, and attendees could not stop but chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. As part of the Centre's campaign, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation.

#LIVE: Union Minister Anurag Thakur flags off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a #TirangaWave ensues across India ahead of the completion of 75 years of India's Independence. Tune in here - https://t.co/Zb8AWGQeIy pic.twitter.com/qy7nqR2m0k — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2022

While flagging off the campaign, Union Minster Anurag Thakur said, "There was a time when Indian flags were burned. We are celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. From 13th to 15th August hoist Indian flag. This Tiranga is not only a mere cloth. Tiranga unites us. During Kargil, Captain Vikram Batra held the flag at Tiger Hill. We will take India to greater heights."

On August 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with children at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi by gifting the Tricolour to each one of them. During their visit to the PM's residence, the children also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read. Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

On August 3, the Ministry of Culture released a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem featuring famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhonsle to showcase the spirit, strength and diversity of India.

Image: Republic World