Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development activities, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said 'PM has given a lot to Himachal'. Speaking from the state's Mandi district on Monday where the Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth Rs 28,000 crore, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister added projects which were pending for 12 to 15 years got approved under Narendra Modi's leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

Anurag Thakur lists PM Modi's development projects in Himachal Pradesh:

"PM Modi has given a lot to Himachal Pradesh without even asking. Under his leadership, AIIMS, PGI and many hospitals have been established in the State. Today, I congratulate CM Jairam Thakur on completing four years of government. Atal Tunnel was Atal Ji's dream, the Modi govt came and fulfilled Atal Ji's dream. Projects were pending for 12-15 years, but PM Modi came and approved them all. The government has brought major reforms in the education sector as well," added Thakur.

Union Minister of Sports hail PM Modi

Anurag Thakur continued his address while hailing the Prime Minister for his projects from Kashi Vishwanath corridor to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and from development in Somnath and Kedarnath to COVID vaccination drive. He also congratulated Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for completing four years and listed development projects initiated by the state government.

PM Modi unveils projects worth 28,000 Crores In Mandi

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. He also presided over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet, as informed by the PMO. PM Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji dam project, which had been lying pending for around three decades. The project was made possible with PM's thrust on cooperative federalism when the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year, the PMO said.