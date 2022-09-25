Anurag Thakur Hits Out At RJD Leader For Defending PFI's 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on September 25 hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari for defending the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised during the Popular Front of India (PFI) protests in Maharashtra's Pune.

Speaking to reporters, Anurag Thakur said, "Since a new government was formed in Bihar, the jungle raj has returned in Bihar. The remaining part is fulfilled by such comments. What could be more condemnable than anti-India slogans being raised? Strict action should be taken against those making such comments.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 22 carried out a mega crackdown on PFI for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. In response, PFI held protests on September 23. During one such demonstration in Pune, 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised. Some PFI workers were later detained by police for creating chaos outside the District Collector's office.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were heard outside the District Collector's office yesterday in Pune City where PFI cadres gathered against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids against their outfit. Some cadres were detained by Police; they were arrested this morning. pic.twitter.com/XWEx2utZZm — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

RJD leader defends 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

Defending the slogans, Shivanand Tiwari said "Pakistan zindabad slogan is a sign of protest, this doesn't mean that they are Pakistanis or they want to go to Pakistan. This is a way to express that they are not supporting the government as their ministers are making controversial statements, this is why they are protesting."

He further said, "What is the condition of the country today? The Government of India has issued an advisory that people going to Canada should be careful as there is a hate campaign going on against Indians. In America and England, hatred towards Indians is being expressed a thousand times more. Because of the hate campaign, you are running within the country, Indians have to suffer in foreign countries."

Meanwhile, the Pune police have launched an investigation into alleged anti-India sloganeering. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also taken 'serious' note of the episode.

Image: PTI, ANI