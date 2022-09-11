Anurag Thakur Lambasts Rahul Gandhi Over Beautification Of Terrorist Yakub Memon's Grave

As Maharashtra's erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government faces heat over the beautification of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on September 11 lambasted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and questioned as to if he stands with the nation or the 'tukde-tukde gang'.

Speaking at a press conference, the Union Minister slammed Congress over the beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave and asked, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether he is with country or with Tukde Tukde gang?"

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani also lambasted the Gandhi family and asserted that the sin of beautifying the terrorist's grave was committed when the Congress was a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra. Irani said, “When Congress was a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra, the sin of the installation of marbles at the grave of terrorist Yakub, whose target was to destroy Mumbai, was committed. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why did you not condemn Bombay’s butcher? If you state that terrorism has no religion, then why did you agree to the installation of the marbles at the grave of a terrorist?”

Meanwhile, the BJP has also questioned the erstwhile MVA government over the beautification of the terrorist's grave as it had taken place during the regime of the MVA government. After the uproar, the Mumbai Police removed the LED lights and a DCP-level officer initiated a probe into the grave's facelift.

Yakub Memon - Terrorist who killed 257 innocents

Yakub Memon was convicted over his financial involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in 1994.

Yakub Memon was later convicted by the TADA court and was sentenced to death in 2007. After all the mercy petitions were rejected, despite Supreme Court's unprecedented mid-night hearing hours before his execution. Memon was hanged to death at the Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015 after 21 years of imprisonment. The serials blasts had rocked Bombay (now Mumbai) on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1,400.

