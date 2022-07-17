Anurag Thakur Lauds PM Modi For 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses; 'It's A Big Achievement'

As India crossed the 200-crore mark in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on July 17 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, further urging all those who are 18 years old and above to get their booster doses soon.

Speaking to the media, Anurag Thakur said, "India has crossed the 200 crore vaccination mark. It's a big achievement for the whole country. Many congratulations to health workers, and doctors. This number is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in tackling COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are 18 years and above to get booster doses."

'India has scripted history': Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed the 200-crore mark thus registering another milestone. According to the Health Ministry's latest data, around 98% of the adult population in the country have received at least one dose while 90% are fully vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "Congratulations India! India has scripted history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership."

'India creates history again': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the country on achieving the special milestone. Stating that Indians have shown remarkable faith in science, he praised all the doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs who played a key role in ensuring a safer planet.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appreciated the spirit and determination of all major contributors. "India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that the top five states registering the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911).

