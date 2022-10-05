Anurag Thakur Lauds PM Modi’s Government For 8 Yrs Of Monumental Growth In India

India has witnessed an impressive trajectory in terms of overall development in the past 8 years than it ever did in the past six decades, according to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

In a recently uploaded video on Tuesday, Thakur is seen talking about why the past 8 years have seen far more growth, and credits PM Narendra Modi’s government for the initiatives.

The video, which spans a minute and 30 seconds, begins with Thakur laying out facts to back his statement, “Aakhir kyu, 60 se behtar 8 (Why these 8 years have been better than the past 60).”

Anurag Thakur highlights the efforts of PM Modi's government

In the video, the 47-year-old minister talked about how sanitation, electricity, banking, and digital currency facilities were provided even to the grassroots of India under PM Modi’s government.

Talking about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Thakur said that the government has been able to open bank accounts of over 45 crore citizens and has also managed to provide debit cards to the poor.

He further mentioned how the government has successfully diminished the chasm between the wealthy and poor, and its next agenda is to provide clean water to every household in the country.

The video, which was shared by Thakur on Twitter, concludes with the minister stating that while political predecessors failed to double the earnings of farmers and implement the Swaminathan Committee report, the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to achieve all such feats.

Uploaded to Twitter on Tuesday, the video has garnered more than 10,000 views and hundreds of likes so far.