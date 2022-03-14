Anurag Thakur Mocks AAP's Prospects In Himachal Pradesh: 'Kejriwal's Party Has No Base'

A day after AAP announced its decision to contest all seats in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh election, Union Minister Anurag Thakur rubbished its poll prospects. The son of former HP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, Thakur is a 4-time Lok Sabha from Hamirpur and perceived as a prospective Chief Ministerial face of BJP. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he exuded confidence in BJP getting re-elected in the state on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Thakur also lambasted the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for making tall claims despite the fact that it was unable to make inroads in many other states.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur remarked, "BJP repeated the government in Uttarakhand. It has repeated governments in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa also. We have been re-elected wherever we have done good work. BJP government will repeat in Himachal Pradesh too."

"They (AAP) neither have a base here nor will they be able to do anything here. They came to UP, AAP couldn't open its account. They went to Goa, they didn't get anything there. Arvind Kejriwal fought against Narendra Modi Ji and he lost his deposit. This shows that they make tall claims but they don't have the base," he added.

AAP eyes inroads in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi.

After holding a roadshow in Shimla on March 12, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain told the media, "Before the 2022 Assembly polls, the party will contest Shimla Municipal Corporation. Aam Aadmi Party has the mantra to defeat BJP. The Delhi model will be implemented in Himachal. After Punjab, now it's Himachal Pradesh's turn. We will contest elections all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections."

This development comes in the wake of AAP winning 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. Moreover, political heavyweights including Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh also lost from their respective seats to AAP candidates. While it drew a blank in Uttarakhand and UP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party opened its account in Goa by bagging two seats.