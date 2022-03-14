Anurag Thakur Mocks Cong Over Poll Defeat; 'How To Lose Polls Should Be Learnt From Them'

After Congress met with a drubbing in the recently held assembly elections in 5 states, Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur took potshots at the grand old party, stating that Congress can be considered as a classic case to learn 'how to lose elections.'

"How to lose elections should be learnt from Congress said" Anurag Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI,

Notably, the BJP leader was responding to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement wherein the latter suggested that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi should be re-elected as Congress' President. Gehlot said, "Rahul Gandhi should become the party president. For the last three decades, nobody from the Gandhi family became the Prime Minister or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity."

Congress Re-elects Sonia Gandhi as Interim President

Notably, the country's oldest political party on Sunday convened its highest executive authority, the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) meeting to discuss the party's dismal performance in the assembly polls. During the meeting, incumbent party president Sonia Gandhi was re-elected to her post until the next elections are held.

Congress' biggest setback transpired in Punjab wherein the party faced defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party while its CM candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats he contested in, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. The party also faced drubbing in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and most importantly, Uttar Pradesh, where the party won only two seats with a meagre 2% of the vote share, its worst performance in the state's 70- year electoral history.

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Congress Rout

Former Congress Parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia, who moved to the BJP in 2021, meanwhile, ducked questions on the party's poll debacle. Speaking to ANI on March 13, he said, "Congress was my past & I don’t want to waste my time on my past. PM Narendra Modi has established a people-oriented government in the last 7 years and we believe that we will form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023.''

Amid the dismal performance in recently held elections, the grand old party also has to deal with a massive exodus of its prominent leaders. According to a recent report by the election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Congress lost its maximum leaders to other parties ever since losing power to the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha Polls. Around 222 leaders of the party defected to other factions post the elections and subsequent polls since 2014.