Anurag Thakur Names 4 Silent 'gangs' As Congress Netas Thrash Woman On Camera In Public

Soon after a video from UP's Deoria surfaced in which local Congress leaders were seen thrashing a woman, Union MoS Anurag Thakur asked why is there no outrage over it by the 'award-wapsi, death of democracy, pseudo-feminist gang'. Taking to Twitter, he questioned the women's safety issue that is raised by Congress while the party remains silent on the same issue in their ruled states and their party. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also slammed the Congress party and asked NCW to take up the matter so that the main culprits are given the strongest punishment.

A woman - attacked and mobbed by Congress leaders, in public, on stage.



Where is the

‘Outrage’

‘Award Wapasi’

‘Death of Democracy’

and ‘Pseudo Feminist’ gang now?



Womens safety 🤥 @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/xanbYLkOUR — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 11, 2020

READ | Cong's Adhir Chowdhury holds protest over deteriorating law & order situation in Bengal

Anurag Thakur and other Union MInisters are reacting to a video that is doing rounds on social media where Congress workers are seen beating up a woman party leader for questioning the party candidate for the upcoming by-polls. The woman identified as Tara Yadav protested over the ticket given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress' Hathras conspiracy sting: 'Their plot was to divide'

Congress beats woman leader

Speaking to a news agency ANI, the woman claimed that the party gave the ticket to a rape-accused leader. She said that when she told AICC Secretary Sachin Naik that he has given the ticket to the wrong man and "this will spoil the image of the party in the society" and urged him to give it to a person with 'good character', she was beaten up.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma took cognisance of the matter. "How all these sick minded people come in politics...??" she asked on Twitter.

This comes days after Congress in Bihar announced that they will not give the ticket to candidates accused of violence against women. Moreover, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is the party's general secretary and Rahul Gandhi, former party president visited Hathras after the reported incident of gangrape and slammed the Centre for not ensuring the safety of women.

मैं यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री जी से कुछ सवाल पूछना चाहती हूँ-



परिजनों से जबरदस्ती छीन कर पीड़िता के शव को जलवा देने का आदेश किसने दिया?



पिछले 14 दिन से कहां सोए हुए थे आप? क्यों हरकत में नहीं आए?



और कब तक चलेगा ये सब? कैसे मुख्यमंत्री हैं आप? pic.twitter.com/Q2qPcDXDTT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

READ | Hathras: NCW issues notice for revealing victims identitiy; takes suo moto cognizance

READ | Congress Woman Leader Thrashed By Party Cadre In UP's Deoria, NCW To Take Up Matter