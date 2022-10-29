Anurag Thakur Pans AAP, Claims 'appeasement Politics' In Allocation Of Funds To Wakf Board

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Wakf Board funds. Addressing a press conference, he alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's party gives Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics in the national capital but the same is not provided to priests, gurudwara granthis, pastors, or even ASHA workers agitating for a salary raise.

"Those who opposed Ram Mandir, insulted Hindu deities and had to sack a Minister... that Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy. He stokes new propaganda so that his corruption isn't discussed," Thakur said.

"You (Delhi CM) give Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics in Delhi. Will you also give the same Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis and pastors? Why couldn't you do it?" the Union Minister asked.

His reaction comes after a Right to Information (RTI) report revealed that the Delhi government granted over Rs 101 crore of public funds to the Wakf board in the last seven years and Rs 62.57 crore alone in 2021.

According to the RTI reply, Rs 1.25 crore was given in 2015-16, Rs 1.37 in 2016-17, Rs 5 crore in 2017-18, Rs 8.85 crore in 2018-19, Rs 22.72 crore in 2019-2020 and Rs 62.57 crore in 2021.

Delhi BJP accuses AAP of appeasement politics

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta accused AAP of appeasement politics. “They have money to pay Rs 14 crore every month to the Waqf Board. Through the Waqf Board, they gave salaries to Imams working in Madrasas, mosques… On one hand, the Kejriwal government in Delhi take steps to stop the celebrations of Hindu festivals like banning crackers on Diwali. On other hand, they pay salaries to Muslim clergies through Waqf. They are playing politics of appeasement," he said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that the AAP means 'Aur Appeasement wali Party' and alleged that the salaries of ASHA workers were not increased but Rs 62 crore was given to the Wakf board last year.

"In fact, as far as Hindus are concerned, there is a prohibition on the busting of crackers during Diwali. Now Chhath puja has come, but Yamuna is not clean...This shows the Aurangzebi mindset of Arvind Kejriwal," he said.