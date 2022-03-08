Anurag Thakur Praises PM Narendra Modi For Operation Ganga; 'It Was Not An Ordinary Task'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur appreciated PM Narendra Modi for successfully spearheading Operation Ganga to bring back Indian citizens, mostly students, from war-torn Ukraine. He said that it was an extraordinary effort to create safe corridors to evacuate Indian students.

Thakur praised the Prime Minister for talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. "PM Modi provided all facilities to bring back the stranded students. He talked to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine. It was not an ordinary task to create a safe corridor to evacuate students," Thakur said.

Four Union Ministers were also pressed into action, coordinating evacuation operations in Ukraine's neighbouring countries. They represented the Centre as special envoys of India. Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia went to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju handled the evacuation efforts in Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri headed the operations in Hungary and Gen (Retd) VK Singh was in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine.

On the day the war broke out, the Indian Prime Minister, on February 24, called on the Russian President to sensitise him about India's concerns regarding the security of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and communicated that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

In the aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Government of India is conducting ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens. This Tuesday, 1,314 Indians were airlifted in seven special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. Until March 8, more than 17,400 Indians have been rescued since the special flights began operating on 22 February 2022. One C-17 IAF flight, with 201 Indians, is expected to arrive in the evening, this Tuesday. As part of Operation Ganga, IAF had flown 10 sorties to evacuate 2,056 passengers.

On March 7, four civilian flights have landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. One flight is due to arrive late in the evening. The flight arrivals include five flights from Budapest, one each from Bucharest and Suceava.

On March 8, over 400 Indians are expected to arrive via two special Civilian flights from Suceava.